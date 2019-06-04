Parking restrictions outlined ahead of P&J Live opening

Aberdeen City Council has introduced a parking restriction on a series of roads in the city.

The measures have been introduced ahead of the opening of P&J Live, the new event complex situated nearby.

It is hoped the restrictions will prevent parking in residential areas when events are ongoing.

A total of 37 roads in Bucksburn are affected by the order, which is being permanently rolled out in the area.

Among them are the A96 Inverurie Road from its junction with Sclattie Roundabout to Craibstone Roundabout.

Dyce Drive is also affected from its junction with the A96 to the junction with Argyll Road.

Wellheads Drive is subject to the restrictions from Dyce Drive to 30m south of the junction with Wellheads Terrace.