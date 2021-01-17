Parking restrictions on Aberdeen street while works carried out

Parking restrictions are set to be in place on an Aberdeen street while Scottish Water carry out work in the area.

Aberdeen City Council is imposing restrictions on a section of Corthan Drive in the city on January 25.

Between 9.30am and 3.30pm waiting will not be allowed between the junction with Corthan Crescent and the boundary between numbers 22-24 and 26-28.

A traffic notice stated: “The effect of the order, which will operate from 9.30am until 3.30pm on January 25, 2021, is to impose a prohibition of waiting on either side of Corthan Drive, Aberdeen, from its junction with Corthan Crescent to the boundary between numbers 22-24 and 26-28 Corthan Drive.

“The measure is necessary to protect public safety during works by Scottish Water.

“Any inconvenience regarding this restriction can be directed to Sunbelt Rentals on 01382767951, or dundeetm@sunbeltrentals.co.uk“