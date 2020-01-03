Parking restrictions on Aberdeen road during path works

Temporary parking restrictions will be introduced on an Aberdeen street for three weeks while footway repairs are carried out.

Residents will be unable to park on sections of Summerhill Crescent while the works are completed by council roads workers.

The temporary parking restriction will be imposed on both sides of Summerhill Crescent, from number 36 to number 50, and from the entrance of Holy Family RC School to number 36 on Summerhill Terrace.

The restrictions will be in place from 7am on Monday until 5.30pm on January 24.

Aberdeen City Council said the measure is necessary to protect public safety during footway works.

The no-waiting restrictions will be marked out by the use of no-waiting cones.

Illegally parked vehicles will be removed by the council at the owners’ expense.

