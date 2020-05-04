Parking restrictions in place for Aberdeen water works

Parking restrictions are set to be put in place while Scottish Water carries out work on a busy Aberdeen street.

A temporary prohibition on waiting will be in place on part of King Street in Aberdeen near Roslin Terrace.

The Aberdeen City Council measure will run from 6.30pm tomorrow until 7am the following morning.

During the overnight restriction, illegally parked vehicles will be removed.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A traffic notice stated: “The effect of the order, which will operate from 6.30pm on May 5 until 7am on May 6, is to impose a temporary prohibition of waiting on the east side of King Street, between its junction with Roslin Terrace and the south boundary of 250/252 King Street.

“The no-waiting restrictions will be demarcated by the use of no-waiting cones.

“Illegally parked vehicles will be removed at the owner’s expense.

“The measure is necessary to protect public safety during ironworks renewals.

“Any queries regarding this restriction can be directed to AplantLUX on 0370 500 792 or Dundee Traffic dundeetraffic@aplant.com.”