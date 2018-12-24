Parking restrictions in place as building work starts on former Aberdeen office block

Drivers are warned parking restrictions will be in place on an Aberdeen street for several months while works are carried out on a former office block.

Vehicles will be banned from parking on the north side of Trinity Street, Aberdeen, from January 7 at 7.30am until April 29 at 8pm.

Aberdeen City Council has said the measure is necessary while refurbishment works are carried out on Custom House, a vacant office block on the city’s Guild Street.

Illegally parked vehicles will be removed at the owners’ expense.

City planners recently approved an application by Teesside-based developer Mandale to transform the offices into a 106-bedroom hotel.

In their report, they said the proposals would go along with the City Centre Masterplan, which says Aberdeen needs a wider choice of accommodation within the area. The developer is separately seeking permission to turn the building into 49 flats.