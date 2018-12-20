Parking restrictions in place ahead of Scottish Water works in Aberdeen

Drivers will be stopped from waiting on part of a busy Aberdeen road during overnight work by a water company.

A road traffic order has been lodged with Aberdeen City Council for King Street by Scottish Water next month.

The restriction will be in place from 6pm on January 10 until 8am the following morning while work is carried out.

Scottish Water will be renewing part of the water mains on King Street during the overnight restrictions.

Fraser Bell, head of legal and democratic services at Aberdeen City Council, said: “The measure is necessary to protect public safety during Scottish Water ironworks renewals.”

