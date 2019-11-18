Parking restrictions for Aberdeen rail repairs

Parking restrictions are set to be imposed while repair work is carried out on a railway line in Aberdeen.

The measures will be in place on a number of dates in early 2020 while Network Rail carries out work.

The restriction announcements states: “The effect of this order is to impose a prohibition of waiting for any purpose on both sides of College Street, Aberdeen, between Marywell Street and Guild Street and on the east side of the southbound carriageway of Denburn Road, Aberdeen, from its junction with Patagonian Court, northwards for a distance of 80 metres or thereby.”

The measure will be in place from 4am on January 4 until midnight on January 5, and then also from 4am until midnight on January 12, 19, 26, February 2 and finally February 9.

The notice adds: “Vehicles associated with the temporary bus link for Network Rail will be exempt.

“Illegally parked vehicles will be removed at the owners’ expense.

“The restrictions are in the interests of public safety during repair works by Network Rail on the Aberdeen to Dundee rail line.

“Any queries regarding these restrictions should be directed to Abellio on 0141 555 6669.”