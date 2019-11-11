Parking restrictions during work on Union Terrace Gardens

Temporary parking restrictions will be in place later this month during work on Union Terrace Gardens.

The parking ban on Union Terrace, between its junction with Diamond Place and Union Street will be in place from 7.30am on November 18 and 6pm on November 23.

During the site investigation work the road will remain open with a contraflow system in place.

The £25.7 million project will see walkways, new pavillions, event space and play facilities created in the Victorian park.