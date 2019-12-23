Parking restrictions during work on Aberdeen train line

Parking will be prohibited on part of a busy Aberdeen city centre road next month.

Cars will be banned from parking on both sides of Aberdeen’s College Street, between Marywell Street and Guild Street, and on the east side of the southbound carriageway of Denburn Road, while repair works are carried out by Network Rail on the Aberdeen to Dundee rail line.

The restriction will be in place from 4am on January 4 until midnight on January 5, and during the same hours on January 12, 19 and 26, and from 4am until midnight on February 2 and during the same period on February 9.

Vehicles associated with the temporary bus link for Network Rail will be exempt.

Illegally parked vehicles will be removed.