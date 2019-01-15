Parking restrictions could improve safety at Aberdeen bridge

New parking restrictions could soon be introduced to improve visibility over an Aberdeen bridge.

Concerns were raised over drivers using the Westerton Road Bridge in Cults.

In a report, roads bosses claim when vehicles are parked on the north side of Westerton Road, it forces vehicles travelling towards Inchgarth Road to use the offside lane of the road.

This creates the potential for a head-on conflict if a driver is travelling towards North Deeside Road.

Council officers have proposed introducing double yellow lines on the south sides of Westerton Road to tackle the issue.

However, residents have expressed concern the restriction will result in increased speeding and more cars, arguing parked cars act as a form of traffic calming.

Members of the operational delivery committee will be asked to approve the traffic order when they meet on Thursday.

