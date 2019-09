A parking restriction will be introduced on an Aberdeen road tomorrow while installation works are carried out.

There will be a temporary restriction on parking on either side of Girdleness Road, Torry, between its junctions with Balnagask Road and Balnagask Circle from 8am tomorrow, until 10pm on September 20.

The measure is necessary to protect public safety during heating duct installation works being completed by Aberdeen City Council.

