Parking restrictions on Aberdeen road for water works

Parking restrictions will be put in place on an Aberdeen road as part of water repairs.

Drivers will be unable to wait on the south side of Regent Walk next to the Aberdeen Aquatics Centre.

The traffic order, by Aberdeen City Council, will be in operation overnight on Monday January 7 from 7pm until 5.30am the following day.

Scottish Water is to carry out work at the site.

Fraser Bell, head of legal and democratic services at Aberdeen City Council, said: “The effect of the order is to impose a temporary prohibition of waiting the south side of Regent Walk, between its junction with King Street and St Mary’s Church.”

24 Days of Christmas – Click here for special festive deals from some of our favourite local businesses