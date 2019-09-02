Parking restrictions ahead of Offshore Europe

Temporary parking restrictions have been introduced ahead of the launch of Offshore Europe tomorrow.

Sustainable transport is being embraced for the event, which takes place at P&J Live from tomorrow until Friday, with shuttle services running from key locations across the city.

Delegates are encouraged to use the park and ride services from Bridge of Don, Craibstone and Kingswells, as parking on site will be restricted to pre-booked registered exhibitors and delegrates.

Traffic restrictions have been introduced on the streets near the event complex to ease congestion.

Dyce Drive will be closed to cars between its junctions with the A96 Inverurie Road and Wellheads Drive until 6am on Saturday September 7.

Buses travelling in a northerly direction will be exempt from the traffic restriction.