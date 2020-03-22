Parking firm submits plans to install cameras at Aberdeen hotel

A parking firm has asked council chiefs if it can install cameras and other equipment at an Aberdeen hotel.

ParkingEye has applied to Aberdeen City Council for permission to alter the car park at the Mercure Aberdeen Caledonian Hotel on Union Terrace, Aberdeen.

If the council gives the green light, the firm would be able to install CCTV cameras on poles, put pay-and-display parking ticket machines in place and put in lamp posts with signs displaying parking information.

In a report to the council, ParkingEye said: “The site is currently used as a car park with 19 parking bays. The proposal seeks to provide management of the existing car park to reduce car park abuse and ensure that spaces are available for geniune site users

“The proposed development would have a minimal impact on the local landscape character and no landscape elements would be lost as a result of the construction and installation of an automatic number plate recognition car park management system.”

The council has started a neighbourhood consultation process and is aiming to reach a decision by May 16.