Parking fears put brakes on new north-east drive-thru plan

A developer who wants to build roadside services in the north-east has said work would start as soon as possible if plans were approved.

EG Group, which runs similar ventures across the country, hopes to construct a petrol station, restaurant and coffee shop near Portlethen.

It is not known which companies would move into the new development.

However, EG Group works with a number of firms that have gone into similar roadside services across the country including Starbucks, Burger King, KFC, Subway and Greggs.

The site, just off the A92 Aberdeen to Stonehaven road at Hillside, had been earmarked for oil and gas firms before the downturn.

Rob Buffham, planning manager at the company, told the Evening Express it could create between 70 and 80 jobs if approved.

The proposals were submitted to Aberdeenshire Council in December.

However, the roads department at the local authority has lodged an objection, claiming there is insufficient information about parking.

If the plans get the green light there would be 79 bays, including 52 at the two drive-thru units.

Mr Buffham said: “We are aware there is an objection regarding the parking and are compiling a response to this issue.

“We do operate similar sites so we can draw on working examples for the local authority.

“We are conscious we wouldn’t want to have vehicles on the main road and could look to possibly offer more parking spots if we could.

“If we were to get planning approval we would be looking to start work as soon as we can and could create between 70-80 jobs in the area.

“At the moment we do not have any firms signed up for the units.”

The objection by the roads department said: “Parking has been provided below Aberdeenshire Council’s parking standards, this will require more discussion and review.

“The applicant should engage with the roads department and our transportation colleagues to discuss this application.”

Three public comments have been submitted to the local authority, with two objections.

A decision on the plans could be made next month.