Parking Eye plans for Aberdeen hotel approved in bid to tackle ‘car park abuse’

Plans to install CCTV and pay and display machines at an Aberdeen hotel car park have been approved.

The upgrades at the Mercure Aberdeen Caledonian Hotel on Union Terrace have been backed by council bosses.

Chorley-based firm Parking Eye Limited applied for permission for the upgrade in March.

Documents submitted alongside the planning application said the upgrades were taking place to tackle “car park abuse.”

The report said: “The site is currently used as a car park with 19 parking bays.

“The proposal seeks to provide management of the existing car park to reduce car park abuse and ensure that spaces are available for genuine site users.”

A report by Aberdeen City Council said the upgrade would have “no adverse impact” on the surrounding buildings or the Union Street conservation area.

A retrospective planning application for nine signs at the hotel car park was also approved.