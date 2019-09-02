New parking charges rolled out across north-east

New parking charges will be introduced across the north-east today.

The move will see new tariffs for pay and display sites in towns including Peterhead, Ellon, Stonehaven and Banchory.

Instead of the current system, where drivers are allowed to freely park for up to an hour, they will now have to pay 50p.

However subsequent charges for longer parking periods will be cheaper than they are currently, with £1 for one to two hours, £3 for two to five hours and £5 for more than five hours.

The new costs were approved by the local authority’s infrastructure services committee earlier this year but come into force from today.

Claims have been made the move is a “kick in the teeth” for local companies, with John Pascoe, from the Rediscover Peterhead business group, previously stating it was “just another barrier” to regeneration.