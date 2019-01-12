Parking restriction for BT works on Aberdeen road

Parking restrictions will be put in place on an Aberdeen road for BT works.

Drivers will not be allowed to park on Ardarroch Road and Pittodrie Street next month.

The road order from Aberdeen City Council will start at 7.30am on February 25 and last for two days.

Fraser Bell, head of legal and democratic services at the local authority, said: “The effect of the order is to impose a temporary prohibition of waiting on either side of Ardarroch Road, Aberdeen, between its junction with Pittodrie Street and also on either side of Pittodrie Street.

“The no-waiting restrictions will be demarcated by no-waiting cones. Illegally parked vehicles will be removed at the owner’s expense.

“The measure is to protect public safety during Openreach duct works.”

Restrictions will be lifted at 5pm on February 27.