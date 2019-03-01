Parking ban on Aberdeen streets during railway works

Parking restrictions will be placed on Aberdeen streets to allow for rail work.

As part of a project to upgrade the Aberdeen to Dundee rail link, Aberdeen City Council has announced several parking restrictions.

College Street between Marywell Street and Guild Street will be covered by the exemption.

A stretch of Denburn Road 80m north of the junction with Patagonian Court will also have the parking restriction in place.

The order will be in force from 4am on March 16 until midnight that night.

During that period, work will be carried out to the line by Network Rail.

Cars parked illegally will be removed.

On the same day, the Union Terrace slip road will be shut for work by telecoms giant BT.

The street will be closed off from 5am before opening again at 10pm, with the work due to take place on a section of Rosemount Viaduct.