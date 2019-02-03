Parking ban on Aberdeen road for works

Council chiefs have imposed a temporary parking ban on an Aberdeen road while work is carried out.

The restriction will be in place on Glenbervie Road, between its junctions with Abbey Place.

It will be in place from March 1 at 7.30am until March 4 at 5pm.

There will also be a temporary one-way restriction on Glenbervie Road between its junctions with Abbey Place and Mansefield Road.

Aberdeen City Council says the measures are necessary to protect the public’s safety during works being carried out by Openreach.

