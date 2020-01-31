Show Links
Park rangers ask for help in bid to protect Aberdeen reserve

by Rozlyn Little
31/01/2020, 3:04 pm
Aberdeen from the top of Kincorth Hill
Countryside rangers are encouraging people to pull on their boots and protect heather habitats.

Residents will have the opportunity to get themselves and the Kincorth Hill Local Nature Reserve into shape, by cutting down invasive gorse and broom brushes.

If the weather is suitable, the cut material will be burned on site.

It will be held tomorrow from 10am to 3pm. Those taking part should meet at the reserve’s Nigg Way east car park.

To register, visit here.

