Mystery solved! Experts crack the case of the leaking oil at Aberdeen park

Experts have finally solved the mystery of oil plaguing a city park.

For at least three months, visitors to Westburn Park have noticed oil in Gilcomston Burn and have expressed concern it could impact on wildlife.

Environmental experts from Scottish Water and the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) have been trying to solve the riddle of where the oil is coming from – and now believe they have cracked the case.

While Sepa is staying tight lipped about who is responsible for the leak, its officers are confident they can now stop further leaks, using oil booms to protect the burn.

“We are aware of a potential source of the oil and local officers are working to ensure that all possible measures are taken to minimise any further impact to the environment,” said a spokeswoman.

She added: “Fresh oil booms have been deployed on the inlet and outlet of the pond network.”

Explaining the involvement of its staff, a Scottish Water spokesman said: “At Sepa’s request, one of our local teams attended Westburn Park to assist in the containment of oil pollution which had been reported in the Gilcomston Burn.

“We were pleased to be able to assist Sepa and Aberdeen City Council in minimising the potential impact of this issue on the local environment.

“The source of the pollution is not believed to be linked to Scottish Water’s infrastructure.”

Sepa hopes there will be no repeat of the problem, but is keeping an open mind in case the oil is also coming from somewhere else. It has urged park visitors to get in touch if they spot any more oil in the burn.

A Sepa spokeswoman said: “Every day Sepa works to protect and enhance Scotland’s environment, and takes all reports of pollution seriously.

“If anyone is concerned about any incidents of potential pollution please call our 24-hour pollution hotline on 0800 807060 or use our online reporting form at sepa.org.uk/report.”