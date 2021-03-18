Parents urged to talk to children about dangers of going into derelict buildings and setting fires

Parents are being urged to help keep their children safe by speaking to them about the dangers of entering derelict buildings – and setting fires.

Aberdeenshire Community Safety Partnership wants families to have a conversation about the potential risks of entering old buildings, such as glass, holes in the floor and structural damage.

The group is also keen to spread the word about the dangers of deliberate fires too, and is working with the fire service, police and council wardens to raise awareness.

One potential area of concern is the derelict buildings in Kingseat, near Newmachar.

Aberdeenshire Community Safety Partnership are urging parents to remind their children about the dangers of deliberate… Posted by North East Police Division on Thursday, March 18, 2021

In a post online, the group said: “These properties are extremely dangerous and pose a number of risk’s which include broken glass, large amounts of combustible debris, voids in floors and walls and structurally dangerous buildings to name a few. We are asking local residents to ensure that their children do not enter these premises. Deliberate fires present a danger to life, property and can have a damaging impact on the local economy.

“Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Police Scotland closely monitor all antisocial behaviour activities which includes fire-raising and any instances will be thoroughly investigated.”