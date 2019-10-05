Parents urged not to park outside Aberdeen school

The head teacher at the city’s newest secondary school has urged parents not to park outside the building amid fears for the safety of pupils.

Lochside Academy’s Neil Hendry issued a letter after it emerged people were parking, dropping off and picking up children from restricted areas within the grounds.

The document warned that the parking area directly outside the school reception is only for people with a blue badge for disabled drivers.

It said access areas to the Wellington Circle school must be kept clear to “ensure the health and safety of all pupils”.

The letter, understood to have been sent out last week, said parents must get permission from members of staff if they need to drop off youngsters at the reception.

It said: “Please be aware that the parking area directly outside the school reception is only for the use of people who have a disabled parking badge.

“Pupils should be dropped off/picked up outwith the school grounds, However if parents/carers must drop off/pick up their child they should make arrangements to do so in the car park, reverse parking into a space to ensure other cars are not blocked in.

“To ensure the health and safety of all staff and pupils, access areas to the school must be kept clear at all times to enable emergency vehicles to access the building.”

Torry and Ferryhill councillor Yvonne Allan backed Mr Hendry’s pleas and urged parents to make sure they were not parking in restricted areas.

She said: “The most important thing in all of this is the safety of pupils and staff.

“The car park referred to is not far away and I would hope that the parents will accede to the request of Mr Hendry.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “The safety of all our pupils is of paramount importance and to help ensure the wellbeing of the pupils at Lochside Academy, a reminder was sent out to parents requesting their ongoing assistance in ensuring that parking guidelines are adhered to”.

Lochside Academy was officially opened last year following the merger of Kincorth and Torry academies.

The £47 million site is home to pupils from across the Torry, Kincorth, Nigg and Cove areas.

It can cater for up to 1,350 pupils.