Parents told north-east school has made ‘insufficient progress’ since last inspection

Parents have been told there has been “insufficient progress” at a north-east school since its last inspection.

Following an inspection in 2016, Education Scotland made a number of recommendations to Port Erroll School in Cruden Bay, but a new letter to parents shows the primary has not resolved the problems.

The watchdog also returned to the school in December 2017, where inspectors urged staff and the local authority to speed up progress.

The original report stated the primary should improve the pace at which the curriculum developed and work on the collaboration between the school, children and parents to meet individual needs as well as develop systems of self evaluation.

The latest letter said: “The school has made insufficient progress since the original inspection.

“We will liaise with Aberdeenshire Council regarding the school’s capacity to improve.

“We will return to carry out a further inspection of the school within one year of the publication of this letter. We will discuss with Aberdeenshire Council the details of this inspection.”

The letter also told parents teachers should be more consistent in how they record the progress of children, which will aid in discussions between the school and parents to improve the ways the youngsters learn.

Similarly, staff at the school were criticised for not providing evidence of improvements in the attainment of the pupils.

The letter stated: “The school is not yet in a position where it can clearly evidence improvements being made in children’s attainment. There needs to be a clear and agreed approach to monitoring and tracking children’s progress in learning across the school and nursery class.

“Overall, the school needs to be in a position where it can demonstrate that all children consistently experience high quality teaching and are making the best possible progress.”

Inspectors did, however, recognise engagement between the pupils and teachers in their learning had increased.

A spokesman for Aberdeenshire Council said: “We note the findings from a recent Education Scotland inspection of Port Erroll Primary School and have already begun to work on improvement plans.

“We are pleased the inspectors have recognised the efforts the head teacher and senior leadership team are making to consult with children, staff and parents on reviewing the school’s values, aims and vision. It is also satisfying they have taken into account the improvements in the health and wellbeing of all pupils.

“That said, we recognise progress needs to be made across a variety of areas and we will be working with the school on their improvement journey.

“The school has already started work on key areas of development arising from the inspection.”