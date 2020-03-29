Parents rally together to support north-east lollipop man allegedly hit by lorry

A parent council has rallied together to fundraise for a crossing patroller who was allegedly struck by a lorry while he was on duty.

Brian Noble, 58, sustained severe injuries in the incident, which left him unconscious.

Forced to take time off to recover, it was unclear how much sick pay he would receive, and concerned parents set up a Just Giving page to support him.

The fund has since surpassed its £300 target, raising almost £700.

Brian said: “I’m blown away by the kindness of it all.

“I can’t believe it, I’m very grateful.

“I didn’t realise how much of an impact I had. It’s why I’m so gobsmacked with all the kindness.

“It’s a good feeling so many people care.”

The Fraserburgh resident had worked at Young’s Seafood for 31 years before taking on the crossing patrol position at South Park School two years ago.

Mr Noble was allegedly involved in a collision with a lorry and an 18-year-old man has now been charged.

Emergency services including police and ambulance attended the scene to tend to Brian before admitting him to hospital. He was released later that night.

He said he was bruised and had neck, arm and back pain.

He planned to return to work the following week, due to concerns over sick pay.

Now he will be able to take the time he needs to recuperate, thanks to the generosity of the community.

He said: “I’m definitely looking forward to going back and seeing the kids. It’s a great way to start the day.”