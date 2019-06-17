Parents rally round to repair north-east primary school garden trashed by vandals

Children and staff at a north-east school were left devastated after vandals trashed their garden.

Images on social media show dozens of plants ripped from their planters and thrown on the ground at Mintlaw Primary School

Both the nursery and P1 gardens were destroyed.

A plea on social media was met by parents rallying round to quickly restore the gardens to their former glory.

NURSERY GARDEN UPDATE: Thank you for the tremendous amount of support to turn this sadness into a positive! We have been… Posted by Mintlaw Primary School on Monday, 17 June 2019

In a statement the school said: “Thank you for the tremendous amount of support to turn this sadness into a positive.

“We have been inundated with phone calls, offers of support and parents/grandparents helping to tidy and replant our garden.

“Lots of hard work has gone in this morning to return our garden to its former glory (if not better than before).

“DIY Dod and Shirley have provided invaluable advice and support, while Mrs Thom and Miss West helped with the planting.”