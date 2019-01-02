Parents ‘probably got a speeding ticket’ racing to Aberdeen hospital for birth of son on New Year’s Day

It was a race against the clock for a north-east couple whose second baby was born on New Year’s Day.

Vanessa and Stuart Bremner, who already have a daughter, Lucy, three, said they “probably got a speeding ticket” rushing from Stonehaven to Aberdeen Maternity Hospital’s midwives unit.

Baby Jack Bremner came into the world at 9.01am, weighing a healthy 7lb 5oz.

Mrs Bremner started having contractions at around 10pm on Hogmanay, but it wasn’t until the next morning the couple knew it was time to make tracks and left just before 7.30am.

Mr Bremner, 36, who works as a subsea engineer, said: “At one point I thought the baby might have to be born in the car.

“I’m pretty sure we got a speeding ticket on the way to the hospital, we just wanted to get to the ward as quickly as possible.”

The couple used a water bath instead of the standard birthing procedures they used with Lucy – and Mrs Bremner, 27, recommends the process.

She said: “It was definitely a calmer experience than Lucy’s. The midwives were amazing. It was really such a peaceful and idyllic birth.”

Lucy, who had been staying with her aunt, was due to visit her younger brother yesterday afternoon.

The parents were to spend a night in the hospital before travelling back to Stonehaven to introduce Jack to his family.