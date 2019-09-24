Parents praise staff at north-east day care centre

Parents have praised staff from a north-east day care centre.

Monitors from the Care Inspectorate watchdog visited Simpson Playhouse on Cameron Street, Stonehaven, on August 7 and have now published their report.

The centre looks after 51 children.

During the visit, one parent told inspectors: “All of the staff are incredibly hard working and caring and love the children.”

Another told them: “My child is happy and looked after well. Staff are always helpful and friendly.”

Inspectors rated the centre “good” for care, support and the environment – the third best of six possible ratings.

“Children throughout the service were happy, settled, busy and having lots of fun,” said the report.

It added: “They were respected and nurtured as staff interacted with them in a warm, caring manner and supported them in their play.”