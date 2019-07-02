Parents pay tribute to north-east woman killed in A96 crash days before 21st birthday

The family of a popular north-east farm worker killed in a car crash have said she had a “heart of gold”.

Iona Duncan died after her car overturned on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road, near Huntly, at the weekend.

The tragedy happened just a week before her 21st birthday, which she was planning to celebrate with friends at a barbecue on Saturday.

The music lover has also been looking forward to moving in with boyfriend Grant Ireland – and had big plans for the future.

Parents Alex and Irene said their daughter had dreams of taking on the family business at Easter Corrie, near Botriphnie, south of Keith, and to revive a neighbouring farm too.

Mr Duncan said: “Farming was in her blood, that’s the only thing you can say, it was in her.

“She just loved animals, right from when she was young – sheep, cattle, everything. It’s all she ever wanted to do.

“Quite often when we’d be out we’d get talking to people, Iona would just get to know them straight away.”

Sister Kim Turner said: “Iona had a heart of gold. Nobody ever had a bad word to say about her and so many people knew her.

“We were planning a barbecue for her birthday, she was really looking forward to it.

“She wanted to stay on the farm and take over and do up Wester Corrie. She was all about the Corrie.”

Miss Duncan, who also had two brothers, Christopher and Craig Dawson, was brought up on the family farm and went on to gain a qualification in agriculture at the rural college at Craibstone, near Aberdeen.

The 20-year-old was known at farms across the north-east, as well as the Highlands and Islands, for her expert hand during lambing season, and at Thainstone mart where she also worked.

The former Keith Grammar School pupil, who sang and played the guitar, was also well known as one of the presenters on the town’s community radio station – where she shared her love for country music under the pseudonym the Corrie Quine.

Police have begun an investigation into the cause of the two-car crash which happened on the A96 between Keith and Huntly at the Windyraw junction at about 7.20am on Sunday.

Officers have encouraged anyone who saw the collision or who saw the silver Dacia Duster being driven by Miss Duncan or the dark grey Volvo to call 101.

The three men in the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Sergeant Andy Ramsay said: “Our thoughts at this difficult time are with the friends and family of those involved.”