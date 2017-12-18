Parents join inspectors in applauding Aberdeenshire nursery

A quality environment at a North-east nursery encourages children to explore and develop their learning, inspectors have said.

Monitors from the Care Inspectorate watchdog visited the nursery of Newtonhill School on St Michael’s Road, Newtonhill, on August 29 and have now published their report.

They awarded the nursery a “good” rating – the third best of six possible grades for care, support, environment, staffing, management and leadership.

The nursery can look after up to 40 children who are not yet old enough to attend the school.

“Children had access to an environment that was welcoming,” said the report.

It added: “Their work was displayed throughout the nursery, making it feel like their own environment where they could celebrate their achievements.

“Children were involved in the creation of snack menus and offered healthy snacks which they prepared for their peers, promoting their independence.”

One parent told inspectors: “It is an all-round excellent service with which we are very happy.

“All staff we have dealt with have been excellent.”

A child told them: “I like coming to nursery as I have fun with my friends.”