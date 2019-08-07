Parents heap praise on north-east nursery staff

Staff from a north-east nursery show first class care and compassion towards children, parents have told inspectors.

Monitors from the Care Inspectorate watchdog visited Happy Days Nursery at Fraserburgh Leisure Centre on July 3 and have now published their report.

The nursery can look after up to 30 children at once.

One parent told inspectors: “Happy Days provide a safe and settled environment for my child. They are flexible and understanding to individual needs.

“The care and compassion shown is first class. They exhibit the perfect balance while always remaining professional and objective.

“My child is thoroughly enjoying their nursery years.”

Another told them: “I cannot stress enough how much my child loves the nursery.

“Staff are all very friendly and experienced. My child has learned so much here.”

The report added: “Staff were friendly and supportive to families and children in their care. Parents of babies were encouraged to enter the baby room when dropping off and picking up their child.”

Inspectors rated the nursery “adequate” – the fourth best of six possible ratings.