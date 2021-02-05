Parents given opportunity to have their say on merger of two north-east schools

Parents, carers and residents have taken part in a virtual consultation to find out more about the merging of two north-east primary schools.

Aberdeenshire Council is currently carrying out a statutory consultation on an option to merge Dales Park School and Meethill School, both in Peterhead, placing them into the new Peterhead Community Campus.

Council reports say the new building would be more environmentally friendly and energy-efficient.

It’s hoped that pupils would move over to the Peterhead Community Campus at Kinmundy in August 2025.

Last night parents were told classes would be merged and there would only be one headteacher, although it was anticipated more teaching staff might be needed.

Zoning areas for all the schools in Peterhead may also need to be examined.

Anne Marie Davies Mcleod, interim head of service and resources of performance management at Aberdeenshire Council, said: “This consultation proposes to discontinue education at Dales Park and Meethill Schools from July 2025.

“Existing and future pupils of Dales Park and Meethill Schools should continue their education at the new Peterhead Community Campus located at Kinmundy Road, Peterhead, from August 2025.

“This proposal has emerged from identifying opportunities for school provision in the wider Peterhead area following a wider engagement process. An analysis of options was carried out which considered all the primary schools within the Peterhead area – their suitability, condition, location and roll projections.”

A number of questions were asked with one resident asking why money could not be invested in existing sites instead.

Maxine Booth, quality improvement manager for learning estates at Aberdeenshire Council, said: “There’s a wider masterplan looking at Peterhead as a whole and what is best required for the community. The aim of this project in particular was to provide significant educational benefits through the development of a community campus. This includes relocating the academy, primary and a special school. Nursery provision will be provided on the site.

“The council has secured funding on the basis of developing a community campus at Kinmundy and is subject to statutory consultation. It’s now seen as best practice across Scotland due to its benefits.

“If all of the campus is not delivered, including the merging of the schools, there’s likely to be a significant impact on the availability of this government funding.”

She added: “All schools were considered on their suitability however the ongoing repair and maintenance programme of the school estate will continue. Other investment is currently not available or prioritised for either Dales Park or Meethill Schools. There were some queries raised about Burnhaven considered for the community campus, however, this was not seen as a viable option.”

Other residents asked whether children considered living in different zones currently registered at the two schools would need to go to classes elsewhere.

Parents were told that all children at the two schools would move to the new campus.

And there was also a query about school transport, but council representatives said it would not be required because pupils would be living within a two-mile radius.

Transport is only provided by the council for pupils living further than two miles from their schools.

Parents, staff and any other community members were encouraged to ask any questions they had about the scheme.

Aberdeenshire Council also recently held a consultation event for the Anna Ritchie School, which could also be moved to the Peterhead Community Campus.

The consultation process is due to finish on February 26.

Further comments on the proposal can be emailed to learningestates@aberdeenshire.gov.uk or in writing to Learning Estates, Gordon House, Blackhall Road, Inverurie AB51 3WA

An online survey can also be filled out at: https://tinyurl.com/MergerDalesPark-Meethill