Parents fear firefighters pay row could put ‘lives at risk’

A couple have hit out after it emerged a pay dispute will stop firefighters responding to medical emergencies.

Crews across Scotland have been taking part in a trial that has led to them going to help people in cardiac arrest if they can arrive before medics.

In the first year of the pilot, which began in November 2015, officers were called out to 146 suspected heart attacks, saving 41 lives.

Now it has come to a halt and will only return if a new pay deal is reached as part of the process that will examine the role of firefighters.

Keiran McKandie died while cycling near Elgin last year.

An ambulance took nearly 30 minutes to arrive while fire crews were not alerted.

Since then his parents Gordon and Sandra have campaigned for stronger ties between the emergency services.

Mrs McKandie said: “There are lives at risk here. There needs to be an integrated service between the emergency services.”

Fire Brigades Union (FBU) Scotland regional official Denise Christie said members wanted the trials to continue after rejecting a 2% pay rise.

She said: “The chief officer wants to continue the partnership but so does the FBU.

“We need to make it clear a new package must be supported with investment from the Scottish Government because it’s unacceptable to us if it’s funded by further cuts to the fire service.”

Assistant chief fire officer Lewis Ramsay said: “The fire service exists to save lives and our priority will always be the safety of the people of Scotland.”