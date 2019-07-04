Parents defend Aberdeen school after report grades it weak and unsatisfactory

An Aberdeen school that received a critical inspection report has been defended by its parent council.

Education Scotland inspectors graded the nursery at Orchard Brae as weak or unsatisfactory in 11 out of the 12 categories.

The £18.5 million Orchard Brae School, on Howes Road, was the first of its kind in Scotland when it opened in 2017.

It caters for Aberdeen children with additional support needs (ASN) and has a swimming pool, soft play and sensory rooms.

An emergency parent council meeting was held on Tuesday night, which was attended by Aberdeen City Council representatives.

Parent Lisa Thomson, whose 17-year-old daughter Rebecca attends the school, said the staff do a fantastic job.

The 48-year-old, who is a member of the parent council and helps organise fundraising efforts for the school, said: “When I read the report it felt like I wasn’t reading about Orchard Brae.

“It doesn’t reflect how I feel or any of the parents feel.

“We had an emergency meeting with a council representative there to answer any questions.

“The school have sorted a lot of the issues that were raised in the report.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“I’m worried for the morale of the teachers and any new parents coming into the school.

“They go over and above what we would expect as parents and carers for our children.

“We all feel they do a fabulous job and we wanted to show our support and belief in their efforts.”

Ms Thomson added: “I can’t commend the staff enough.

“Every member of staff, from management to catering and janitorial, are amazing. They become an extension to your family.”

Inspectors from Education Scotland are set to visit the school within three months to check its progress.

Following the report education operational delivery committee convener John Wheeler pledged the council would support the school in its efforts to address the inspectors’ criticisms and make improvements.