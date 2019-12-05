Parents call on north-east council to replace school ‘bursting at the seams’

Councillors will today hear urgent pleas from a parent council for a new school building.

Aberdeenshire Council’s education and children’s services committee will address calls from Dunnottar School’s parent council for a new building.

There are concerns the current school building, on High Street, Stonehaven, is not fit for purpose.

Emma Park, vice-chairwoman of the school’s Parent Voice group, said: “The building is very small and is bursting at the seams.

“The children are having to use local facilities such as the town hall for PE lessons, which causes problems such as having to cross busy roads. It also takes time out of their school day and requires a lot of pre-planning on the teacher’s part.

“The nursery is based off-site at Carronhill School, which is around 20 minutes away, and that causes problems for parents who don’t drive.

“The teaching staff are making the most out of it but it’s difficult when they are struggling for space.”

The pleas come as it was revealed Dunnottar Primary is the only school in Aberdeenshire to have been given an overall suitability score of “poor” in the 2019 Suitability and Core Facts Report, which indicates a school has major problems.

Scott Martin, chairman of Parent Voice, said: “The report clearly highlights that Dunnottar School is not physically fit for purpose.

“This not only undermines the council’s duty to educate our children in a safe environment but importantly puts additional strain on the teaching staff who, despite the school’s fundamental failings, continue to perform to the highest standards.”

A spokeswoman for Aberdeenshire Council said: “Dunnottar School is already recognised as one of several future priorities for capital investment.

“The Suitability Core Facts report to be considered by committee provides a snapshot of current ratings for elected members to acknowledge at this stage.

“This information will be used in a number of ways, including informing investment priorities for the service.”