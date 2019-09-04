Parents asked to pick up pupils as north-east school shuts due to lack of water

A north-east school will close early today due to an issue with the water supply.

Gordon Primary School, in Huntly will close at lunchtime.

Parents and carers have been told they can collect pupils anytime between now and 1.15pm.

A statement from the school said: “Please accept our apologies for any inconvenience. We appreciate your co-operation.”

It’s the second north-east school to be forced to shut today due to water supply issues.

St Fergus School management announced the building would be closed to staff and pupils this morning.