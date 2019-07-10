Parents asked to be vigilant after vandals target Aberdeen primary school

Vandals have smashed windows and damaged a garden at an Aberdeen primary school.

Aberdeen City Council was made aware of the damage to Danestone Primary School.

It’s understood two windows were broken and the nursery garden damaged.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A statement by Danestone Primary Parent Council said: “It is with great disappointment we must inform you that two school windows in our music room have been found broken.

“Please could we ask all parents keep an eye on our school over the holidays.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “It’s disappointing that taxpayers’ money has to be spent repairing damage caused to our schools by vandals.

“Schools continue to work with pupils and the wider community to foster a sense of civic pride in their area including looking after our school buildings and playgrounds.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed the incident has been reported and inquiries are at a very early stage.