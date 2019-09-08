Parents and inspectors praise Aberdeen nursery

A children’s nursery in Aberdeen has been praised by inspectors and parents.

Angels and Co is a children’s day care centre based at St Clements Church on Mastrick Drive, Aberdeen, which can look after up to 31 children at any one time.

Monitors from the Care Inspectorate visited the nursery on July 12 and have now published their report.

They rated it “very good” for care, support, staffing, management and leadership – the second best of six possible ratings.

One parent told inspectors: “Our child’s confidence has grown immensely since attending Angels nursery.

“Since day one our child has grown very fond of all the staff.

“Our child has also developed so much at the setting, we have no doubt that our childcare and education needs are being met.

“The nursery’s interactive portal gives parents valuable insight into daily nursery activity.”

In the report, inspectors said: “There was a welcoming and warm atmosphere within the nursery.

“Staff were caring towards children and families and, as a result, they had built positive relationships.

“The wellbeing of children was at the heart of the service.”