Parcel service returns to Aberdeen community after campaign

A parcel collection service has officially been reinstated in an Aberdeen community.

Previously residents in Culter had to travel to Westhill to pick up their post after Royal Mail removed the service from the local shop.

However, following pressure from residents and local MSP Maureen Watt, the organisation agreed to reinstate it.

It officially opened for business yesterday.

Ms Watt said: “After getting all parties involved round the table in my office with Royal Mail, I am delighted they have confirmed that undelivered mail will be available for collection from the post office.

“This is a welcome resolution and ensures residents will no longer have to make trips to the Westhill delivery office.

“I am proud to have assisted residents and the Post Office in getting this issue resolved and hope Culter residents will not have to face such inconveniences again.”