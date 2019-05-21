Parcel postbox service to be launched in Aberdeen

Aberdeen will be among a host of cities in the UK to see the introduction of parcel postboxes.

Royal Mail will launch the scheme after a successful trial and it marks the first major change in the use of postboxes in 160 years.

The boxes are being introduced later this year in locations across the country including Aberdeen, Birmingham, Leeds and Cardiff.

A Royal Mail spokeswoman said: “As part of the parcel postboxes launch we are converting all our pre-existing meter boxes.

“Aberdeen is one of the cities where these are situated.”

Parcel postboxes enable small businesses and other sellers to post pre-paid parcels in the same way they currently post letters.

They will also allow customers to post some barcoded returns parcels back at any time.

Mark Street, head of campaigns at Royal Mail, said: “The widescale introduction of parcel postboxes is one of the many ways we are looking to make the lives of our customers easier.

“The parcel postboxes trial last year was a success and we hope the wider roll-out gives added flexibility to online sellers who might be running a business in their spare time and not keeping regular office hours.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

He added: “Under the trial, small businesses and marketplace sellers can post pre-paid parcels through securely designed parcel postboxes, in the same way they currently post a letter.

“Following the success of the trial, we are introducing 1,400 of these parcel postboxes in various locations across the UK.

“This is just one of the ways we’re continuing to innovate as part of our strategy to cater for the growth of parcel volumes as a result of e-commerce.”

Royal Mail said the boxes will be rolled out across the country from August.