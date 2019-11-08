Aberdeen veteran Sandy Cortmann, 97, given medal, plaque and 350 postcards

A 97-year-old veteran has been presented with a special medal and plaque.

Sandy Cortman, who stays at Fairview House in Danestone, was give the Arnhem 50th anniversary medal by Col Rtd Clinton Hicks Paracute Regiment and Airborne Alliance chairman.

He was also given a special 70th anniversary plaque.

As well as these honours, Dick Plekkenpol from Gelderland TV Netherlands brought 350 postcards sent into the station by viewers and children, thanking Mr Cortman for attending the 75th battle of Arnhem commemorations in September this year.

Mr Cortman, who was 22 when he parachuted near Arnhem in September 1944, was taken prisoner by Germans.

He said he felt overwhelmed with the day’s events. He added: “There’s a lot of guys who are not here today that should be sitting here. It’s been wonderful, absolutely super.”

The event was also attended by Lord Provost Barney Crockett.