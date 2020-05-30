Par-fect Day: Golfers return as Aberdeen enjoys first easing of Covid-19 lockdown

Aberdeen’s golf courses experienced their busiest day in decades as eager players turned out for their first round in more than two months.

Bosses at Sport Aberdeen said the day marked the first time in around 40 years all four courses have been fully booked – and with no tee times available until Tuesday, they are set to be packed for days to come.

Hundreds of golfers descended on the city’s four public courses after lockdown restrictions were lifted, allowing them to tee off for the first time since March.

And the north-east was enjoying sizzling temperatures as it was the hottest day in Scotland this year.

The mercury hit 26C in Aboyne, and today is set to be another dry day in Aberdeen with some long spells of sunshine.

Demand for golf slots was so great Sport Aberdeen’s online booking system crashed earlier this week, and hundreds of names are on a reserve list in case of cancellations.

Sport Aberdeen managing director Alistair Robertson said: “It’s been great to see so many golfers out, although the last few days have been mental with the number of people trying to book.

“We have taken over 3,000 phone calls and we have got around 2,800 golfers booked in for the first four days, so there is a very busy weekend of golf ahead.

“We have a fantastic team and I couldn’t be prouder of everyone who has mucked in because they are doing jobs they wouldn’t be normally. We have people on furlough and that makes it more challenging because we have a skeleton crew, but they have all done a really good job working from first thing in the morning until last thing at night.

“As an organisation we want to get people out and active and it now feels more like normal. There have been lots of smiles and busy courses, and it’s really nice to see.

“Golfers are well-used to etiquette and the way they should behave, and people have been very respectful. We have had no trouble at all and everyone is obeying the guidance we’re asking them to follow.”

Restrictions included players remaining two metres apart, gaps between start times of 10 minutes and golfers being prohibited from touching flags.

At Kings Links, Stephen Inglis was among the first to return.

The 32-year-old from Bridge of Don teed off alongside friend Scott McArthur.

Stephen said: “It’s been a bit frustrating over the last few weeks but it’s good to get a bit of normality back.”

Portlethen resident Neal McTavish, 27, was also among the first to tee off – and walked off the 18th green having beaten his handicap.

He said: “It’s great to be back out and I was really happy with how I played.”

Playing partner Kaz Yeats, 28, from Cove, added: “It was really enjoyable. Even if we’d played badly we’d still have walked off smiling.”

At Balnagask, Nigg Bay Golf Club vice-captain Dave Russell, 61, was also enjoying his first round after lockdown.

He said: “It’s been a long time coming, and I wish it had come a bit sooner. But it’s really important to stick to the rules.

“It’s fantastic to see so many people. It shows the passion for golf in this city.”

Other courses also reported huge numbers of golfers picking up their clubs again, with rules set out by the Scottish Golf Union and government ministers being followed.

At Newmachar, 334 players teed off – a huge jump from the 180 normally seen on a Friday in-season.

Euan Duthie, a member of the management committee, said: “There’s a huge wave of excitement both from staff and members of the club.

“We had a skeleton team of green keeping staff working during lockdown carrying out essential maintenance and a couple of members of office staff working mainly from home on daily matters and dealing with member and membership enquiries.

“Everyone has worked really hard on our opening procedures to ensure a safe environment for our staff and members.”

Les Durno, general manager at Cruden Bay Golf Club, revealed 110 players had booked on the main course, with a further 58 on the nine-hole circuit.

He added: “Currently we have a maximum of three times available in the first full week to ensure maximum fairness to members.

“Members should aim to arrive in the car park 15 minutes before their tee time and are only given 10-minute tee intervals to name but a few.

“But despite the new restrictions we’ve had to adopt, the majority of members have been grateful just to be back at the golf club and getting out on the course.”

At Auchmill Golf Club the course was fully booked yesterday, with 118 players, which is three times more than a normal Friday.

Gordon Graham, the club captain said: “It has been hectic with existing members, and we’ve had a high amount of applications coming in from people to become new members from the public.

“Everyone is delighted that the course is open and they can get out to play golf again.

“It has been a great day for the club. We need to ensure compliance with the regulations and look forward to many more days like this and a busy season.”

“With regards to restrictions we are ensuring compliance with the Scottish Government requirements and are allowing two players per tee time.”

Sports including tennis, fishing and bowls, like golf, are also enjoying the benefits of the restrictions easing off – and participants spoke of their delight at being able to take part again.

David James Murray, manager at Loch Insch Fishery, said: “Everyone at Loch Insch is really pleased to have finally reopened.

“I’ve been working on a lot in the past couple of months, so the place is looking beautiful and the fish have had a good rest and are fighting fit.

“We were really well organised with two sessions fully booked with 39 anglers in both, allowing 13 anglers on each loch at any one time, which is well under half capacity.

“It’s pretty much gone like clockwork, and the anglers are over the moon to be back – and catching plenty.

“Everyone has behaved impeccably, and I’m looking forward to a busy summer.”

Meanwhile, at Stonehaven Tennis Club out of 70 bookable courts there were 16 used.

Fergus Hermiston, club coach said: “The members were looking forward to the reopening.

“We have a new booking system online for obvious reasons and everyone’s managed to use it so the members are happy.

“We decided only to allow members on the courts as we were unsure about the demand of the general public in these unique circumstances. But normally we are open to the general public.

“We are pretty much going by the Tennis Scotland guidance in every way so things like gaps between bookings, no spectators, only touch your own tennis balls etc.”