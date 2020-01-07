Aberdeen food pantry a ‘roaring success’

An Aberdeen food pantry that was the first of its kind in Scotland has been hailed a huge success, after more than 160 people signed up in the last 11 months.

The Woodside Pantry was created to give those struggling with money in the locality a way to buy food on a budget.

Members pay £3 a year for membership, plus £2.50 a shop, where they get to choose 10 items to take home with them. It was introduced in February last year with an initial 30 members, which has now grown to 162.

The scheme is only for people who live in the area and was started to give struggling families and individuals more dignity when it comes to accessing food.

Claire Whyte, development worker at the project, is proud the service has offered guilt-free help to so many residents.

She said: “The whole point of the pantry is to bring equality and halt the foodbank stigma and be all-inclusive.

“It’s a tokenistic thing as the users hand over money to give them the right to shop and this has opened it up to a wider circle of people.

“It’s amazing how much positive feedback we have received.”

Representatives from other areas have visited Woodside to see how the scheme works.

CFINE are partners behind it and have already opened another pantry at their site on Poynernook Road. They have plans for more in Fraserburgh or Peterhead.

Hilton, Woodside and Stockethill Councillor Lesley Dunbar hailed the success of the scheme,

She said: “It has been a roaring success so far, which is good as it is a new and different model to a foodbank.

“Low-income individuals are now given the opportunity to access good-quality food and demographics like families and females are taking advantage of this.”