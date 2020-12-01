PantoFest: North-east pantomime heads online for 40th anniversary show

A group of dedicated north-east thespians are not letting Covid-19 get in the way as they celebrate 40 years in show business.

Peterhead Pantomime Group have been staging festive productions in the Buchan town since 1980, but coronavirus restrictions mean they cannot put on their traditional run of a dozen shows.

To mark their 40th anniversary they have decided to go virtual with their very own event called Pantofest.

It is a celebration of Doric, with Chirry Teuchter, Hamish the Heelan Coo and Jack Teuchter among the character names.

Usually, the group’s pantomime is performed in front of 3,500 people during its on stage run.

The digital festival will run from Thursday, December 3 until Saturday, December 12 with new content, live events and interactive competitions being streamed for free online.

Callum Anderson, who is part of the creative team with Peterhead Pantomime Group, said Pantofest is the perfect way to raise spirits ahead of Christmas.

He said: “Peterhead Pantomime Group is a local community organisation run entirely by volunteers and this year we are celebrating our 40th anniversary.

“Due to the devastating impact Covid-19 has had on the arts, our anniversary production was inevitably cancelled – a tough blow as our 12 show run is a festive highlight for our small town.

“Each year the scale and professionalism of our productions continues to grow and we have become much more than a simple amateur panto. We are so loyally supported by our community that we are determined to still mark our anniversary and produce something for everyone to enjoy amidst the constant gloom and doom.

“The idea for PantoFest was born and we will be running an online panto festival for the duration of our usual show week.

“Our creative team have been working tirelessly since July and have created a mix of hilarious new content, live interactive events as well as several competitions to allow everyone to join in the fun.

“Whilst we are committed to providing a free week of entertainment, producing such an event is an expensive task. Without our usual production and essential sponsorship, there will be no financial return, which is usually invested in the following year’s show.

“With this in mind, we would be so grateful of any support for our community organisation that will allow us to come back even stronger next year. There will be a link to donate on our social media and even the smallest donation will go a long way. We can’t wait until the curtain can rise once again.”

For more information about PantoFest visit www.facebook.com/peterheadpanto