Panto stars visit sick kids at Aberdeen children’s hospital

Panto actors have brought festive cheer to sick children in a city hospital.

The cast from Aladdin, who are performing at the Aberdeen Arts Centre, turned up at the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital dressed in their colourful costumes to cheer up young patients.

Arranged by The ARCHIE Foundation, the visit involved five cast members – Aladdin, Jasmine, Slave of the Ring, Abanazar and Widow McTwankey – touring the wards yesterday and speaking to youngsters and their families.

Phillip Napier, 29, who plays Widow McTwankey, said: “I think it’s absolutely brilliant. Coming to a hospital and just being able to give them a little bit more Christmas cheer is worth it.

“You see them as they are and not their condition. That’s what makes them feel a bit better.”

Eight-year-old Connor Dickson was reading a book on his bed with his parents when he was greeted by Aladdin and given a magic lamp to make a wish.

He had been diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes an hour before the panto cast arrived in the ward.

His father, John Michael Dickson, 38, said: “For type 1 there’s nothing we could have done. It wasn’t brought on by bad diet or a bad lifestyle. For the future it’s a positive thing because he has to concentrate on what he’s eating and what he’s doing to keep himself healthy.”

Connor, of Stonehaven, will now have to take four insulin injections a day, and plan it around his active lifestyle, which includes kickboxing four times a week.

He said: “I really don’t want to go to kickboxing when I’m feeling garbage so I’m actually kind of glad I’m in here right now and getting better.”

Despite his diagnosis, he says he will try to remain positive and is excited for the festivities this year, adding: “I don’t mind if I don’t get anything. I just hope that I have a happy Christmas – I hope that everyone has a happy Christmas.”

The pantomime launched at Aberdeen Arts Centre at the beginning of the month and will run until Christmas Eve.