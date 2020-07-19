Panto stars Jordan Young and Alan McHugh join north-east talent show’s judging panel

A children’s charity has announced much loved Aberdeen panto stars will be joining the judging panel for its upcoming virtual variety show.

Charlie House’s BIG Sunday Showcase will take place on August 2, and aims to highlight the very best talent the north-east has to offer.

The P&J Live arena has now been announced as the official sponsor of the event, which will be aired online.

The event is open to all ages, abilities and skills, with north-east residents being asked to submit a video of them showing their talent to be considered for the finals.

A judging panel will review all of the submissions and draw up a shortlist of finalists who will all be showcased on the night.

The seven-strong judging panel will be made up of Scottish actors and much-loved panto stars Jordan Young and Alan McHugh, Craig Walker, editor of the Evening Express, Gary McLeish, commercial director of Original 106FM and Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing at P&J Live.

Sharleen Guintoli, acting events and engagement manager for OGTC and Charlie House Volunteer and Louise Andrew of Charlie House will also be on the panel.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing at P&J Live, said: “The Charlie House BIG Sunday Showcase is a great virtual event to recognise local talent whilst raising funds for a deserving local charity.

“P&J Live are delighted to be recognised as sponsor of this event whilst we work hard to bring back the biggest and best acts to the north-east when government guidelines allow. I look forward to seeing and judging all the of fantastic video submissions next week. Who knows, we might even find the next big star!”

The winner will be chosen by viewers using an online poll during the evening, which will be hosted by Mr Steven J Innes.

The winner will walk away with a host of prizes including a radio station visit to Original 106FM, the BIG Sunday Showcase trophy, a winner’s story in the Evening Express and some Charlie House goodies.

Susan Crighton, director of fundraising for Charlie House, added: “We are very grateful to the P&J Live for being part of this event and for their ongoing support as our charity partner during this challenging year.

“They are the local venue which brings talent from around the world directly to the people of the north-east with the best bands and shows, so it seems fitting that they are our partner for this event which recognises home-grown talent at grass roots.

“We are also delighted to welcome Louise Stewart of the P&J Live to our judging panel. Louise regularly works with the best talent agents and bookers across the globe so she will bring some strong expertise and good critique to our entrants.”

Applications can be submitted until midnight on Monday.

Short video clips, no more than five minutes long, should be sent to showcase@charliehouse.org.uk with an application form.

For more information, and for an application form, visit https://bit.ly/2ZEsMfE