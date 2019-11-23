Panto proceeds to go to Aberdeen charity

A much-loved pantomime has named an Aberdeen charity as its show beneficiary.

Inverurie Panto, which is putting on Peter Pan this year, will donate proceeds from stalls and Mackie’s ice cream sales to Befriend a Child, which supports youngsters living in difficult circumstances in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Keith Donaldson, director of Inverurie Panto, said: “Choosing a charity is always difficult – there are so many great causes.

“Befriend a Child ties in with Peter Pan who is a child at heart.”

Money from the December 6 show will go towards the charity, with the pantomime taking place from December 7 to 24.

Bethany Hogg, fundraising manager at Befriend a Child, said: “We are thrilled to have been chosen by the cast of this year’s Inverurie Panto.

“Peter Pan is a story all about childhood, adventure and fun, and what could be more fitting to Befriend a Child than that?”