PANE-FUL: Aberdeen woman left hanging out of window for half an hour after hinge breaks

An Aberdeen woman has told how she was left hanging out of a window for half an hour – before a passer-by came to her aid.

Karen Morrison was left stuck when one of the hinges on the window broke, leaving her trapped on the first floor and holding the glass which had fallen out of the frame.

A passer-by heard her shouting for help and called the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, who rescued her.

Karen, who had been preparing to decorate at her home in the city’s Kingshill Road, when the drama unfolded, said: “I had a bit of a dilemma because I was upstairs on my own, my front was locked and my phone was charging in the kitchen.”

The 50-year-old airline worker was home alone when the incident happened.

She was not injured – but holding on to the window for so long left her with an aching shoulder.

She said: “I was holding on to the frame by one small screw and it was really, really heavy so I was hanging out the window.

“If I had let it go it would’ve smashed the tiles of my roof and then smashed into my car.

“I was out there 20 to 30 minutes.

“I had to wait for a passer-by and this lady was out walking a dog and I shouted ‘help’ out of the window.

“Luckily she looked at me and asked I was alright. I said ‘no, my window is falling out and I am holding it’.

“She thought I was cleaning my windows, but made a call for me and the fire brigade came.

“Two firemen came and helped with the window on a ladder. They were holding it so I ran downstairs, opened the door and let another fireman in to grab it from the upstairs.

“They managed to get it out turn it round, they put it back together and closed the window.”

And Karen quipped: “I’ll never open it again, I don’t care how much fresh air I’ll need, it is closed for ever.”

As well as rescuing Karen, the fire crew also managed to repair the window by fixing the broken hinge.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: “We were called out to Kingshill Road at 10.15am and rescued a woman from a first floor window.

“The stop message came in at 10.29am.”