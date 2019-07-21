North-east pals’ early cancer diagnosis message

A north-east woman has taken part in a campaign highlighting the role that early diagnosis can have on improving the chances of surviving cancer.

Fiona Lochhead, 43, of Elgin, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer in October 2015.

Her best friend Viv Wilson, 45, of Insch, was with her on the day she received the news from her doctor. Loved ones of cancer survivors are now backing a new drive encouraging people to tackle their fears of going to their GP to get checked if they have a potential symptom.

The Detect Cancer Early campaign highlights that more people are surviving cancer in Scotland than ever before, particularly with an early diagnosis.